Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Chattanooga just before noon Thursday and is on her way to Dalton, Georgia, making a historic visit for clean energy.
The Vice President will visit the Q-cells plant to show the administration's "Investing In America Agenda" is building a clean energy economy.
I'm traveling to Dalton, Georgia to announce the largest investment in community solar in our nation’s history.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 6, 2023
This historic investment will create good-paying jobs and help families across the country access the benefits of solar, including lower utility bills and cleaner air.
The giant solar panel manufacturing facility will bring thousands of jobs to Whitfield County.
A forthcoming announcement by Harris will reveal a collaboration between Summit Ridge Energy and QCells to install 1.2 gigawatts of community solar power, benefitting multiple US communities and providing clean electricity to 140,000 homes and businesses.
According to the White House, this partnership will be unveiled during Harris' visit.
Earlier this year, QCells shared plans to construct a new Cartersville plant and enhance the capacity of its existing Dalton facility, spending $2.5 billion in the process.
The initiative is expected to generate 2,500 job opportunities in the state.
Harris is expected to arrive in Chattanooga around midday before heading to Dalton.
The agenda sent from the Office of The Vice President is as follows:
At 1:15 PM ET, the Vice President will tour Qcells, a solar panel manufacturing plant in Dalton, GA.
At 1:50 PM ET, the Vice President will deliver remarks to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is creating good-paying jobs and building a clean energy economy that works for everyone.
At 4:30 PM ET, the Vice President will depart Chattanooga, Tennessee en route to Washington, D.C.
At 5:55 PM ET, the Vice President will arrive at Joint Base Andrews.
These updates are timestamped in order of events as they take place.
11:36am: Wheels down at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.