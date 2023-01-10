Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday, that the popular California burger chain, In-N-Out, will be placing its first eastern corporate hub in East Tennessee.
“In-N-Out Burger is a great family business, that has been operating for devices, with a value system and a way of serving their customers that lines up just right, here in Tennessee. And it means a lot of opportunity, and a lot of jobs, for a lot Tennesseans,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We’re excited for the opportunity that In-N-Out is going to bring to Tennessee, plus we’re gonna get to have double-doubles, fries, and shakes - right here in the state of Tennessee.”
No specific location has been announced yet.
Breaking News — Welcome to Tennessee, @innoutburger! pic.twitter.com/hZCsRth1Sr— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 10, 2023