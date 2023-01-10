Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday, that the popular California burger chain, In-N-Out, will be placing its first eastern corporate hub in East Tennessee.
“In-N-Out Burger is a great family business, that has been operating for devices, with a value system and a way of serving their customers that lines up just right, here in Tennessee. And it means a lot of opportunity, and a lot of jobs, for a lot Tennesseans,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We’re excited for the opportunity that In-N-Out is going to bring to Tennessee, plus we’re gonna get to have double-doubles, fries, and shakes - right here in the state of Tennessee.”
Breaking News — Welcome to Tennessee, @innoutburger! pic.twitter.com/hZCsRth1Sr— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 10, 2023
The expansion will bring more than 275 new jobs to Williamson County.
No specific locations have been announced yet.
In-N-Out will begin construction on its 100,000-square-foot office building by late 2024, located off Interstate 65 in Franklin.
Plans are to open future restaurants in the region, beginning with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
In-N-Out has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.