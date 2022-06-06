Tragedy struck Chattanooga Sunday morning where three people were killed, and 14 others severely hurt, according to Chattanooga Police. Eyewitness accounts say it happened in front of Mary's Bar and Grill on McCallie Ave.
Police said out of the 17 victims, two were shot and killed, while the other was hit by a car fleeing the scene.
A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety said she heard everything. "I heard tires squealing, and guns shooting, and everyone running and screaming," she said.
The act of violence comes after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas at an elementary school, and shootings across the country including here in Chattanooga. Last Saturday 6 young people were shot, and Sunday morning just three miles from the incident on McCallie Avenue several people were also shot.
Sunday afternoon Mayor Tim Kelly addressed the gun violence and said he would tackle it as the crisis that it is. "My administration is fully committed to getting the Chattanooga Police Department the resources they need to stop this cycle of violence," he said.
As the sun came up after the shooting/hit and run, the community was left shattered, and the neighbor who heard death so close by spoke up. "Very scary. I just wish it would stop."