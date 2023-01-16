On Wednesday, the family of Megan Bowers filed a missing person report with the Cleveland Police Department (CPD).
Megan was last seen in the Mouse Creek Road area of Cleveland, in December 2022. She is a 29 year old white female with brown hair and eyes, standing at 5’7” and weighing 130 lbs. She was reported to have had no phone, no bags, and no identification.
The photos provided may not reflect her current appearance, but she does have a Stitch (Lilo & Stitch) tattoo on her shoulder and a bow tattoo on her ring finger.
If you have any information regarding Megan's whereabouts, please contact Detective Landolt at the Bradley County 911 Center (423-728-7311).