A weekend car crash claimed the lives of two teenage parents in Nashville.
Investigators say 19-year-old Toby Lackey and Cali Minor were driving down old Murfreesboro Road when Lackey overcorrected on a curve, crossed the center line, drove off the road, and hit a tree.
The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department responded and extinguished the fire, but both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.
Doctors say a baby in the car with his parents is now brain-dead.
The family says baby Jayden is on life support, but they are planning to donate his organs to help others.