The ArtCaraVan is coming back to Chattanooga!
Starting Thursday, May 11, art cars from around the country will caravan around to Hamilton County schools.
The art cars will also make an appearance on Saturday, May 13 at the We Make Fest at Miller Park.
The Art Caravan program is an annual event that connects students to artists from a variety of cultures and mediums.
By extending art to Primary grade learners (especially Title 1 elementary schools that do not have an art program), it acts as a catalyst to transformation and inspire creativity.
Art 120 mobilizes two artists to work in each elementary school for the day. Students get to meet the artists and see their work art up close.
With works of art displayed in the school environment, curious students are encouraged to open up, touch the art (when possible), and ask questions.
Artists talk about the mediums used, and share what motivated them create their artwork. Artists encourage students to value their own creativity. Teachers at these schools have the opportunity to integrate the activity in with their own curriculum through creative writing, drawing, poster making, and math.
This event occurs annually near the month of April of every year.
Schools with art programs and ability are encouraged to sponsor a school without art by purchasing an extra ticket per student.