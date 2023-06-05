 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

UPDATE: FAA has lifted the ground stop at BNA

Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)

 WSMV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a ground stop at the Nashville airport on Monday morning, according to BNA.

In an 11 a.m. update, the airport tweeted that aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA, but arrivals remain grounded.

“11 a.m. UPDATE: Aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA. Arriving aircraft continue to be on a ground stop at their airport of origin,” BNA said.

The airport tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the grounding was because of an equipment issue.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weather

School Closings

Traffic

Sports