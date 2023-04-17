TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A 4-year-old girl needs help locating her beloved Build-A-Bear, which holds significant sentimental value.
The bear had a recording of her mother's heartbeat before she passed away, and it was said to have been mistakenly donated to the Tazewell Goodwill.
This tie-dyed bear is said to be the only memento the girl has of her mother, and she is desperately searching for it.
Following the story, radio station 106.3 FM WRIL shared two pictures of the bear that resemble it.
If you or anyone you know has seen the bear, the store employees request that you kindly return it to the Tazewell Goodwill. The store's phone number is (423) 626-1909.