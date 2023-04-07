Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Nashville Friday to rally for the so-called 'Tennessee Three,' a group of democratic state representatives who faced an expulsion vote this week for protesting for gun control on the house floor.
Reps. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) were expelled from the house Thursday. Rep. Gloria Johnson escaped the same fate by just one vote.
"All three violated House rules and each of their individual conduct was unacceptable," Rep. Lowell Russell (R-Vonore), who voted to expel Jones and Pearson but not Johnson, said in a statement to Local 3 News. "It was obvious in the video recording and during discussion that Gloria Johnson did not participate to the extent that Jones and Pearson did. Either Jones or Pearson smuggled a bullhorn into the Chamber."
Rep. Lowell Russell’s (R-Vonore) statement.— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) April 7, 2023
Russell voted to expel Reps. Pearson and Jones, but not Rep. Johnson. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/T02E4ZWL0X
The three lawmakers went to the space of the house floor called 'The Well,' a podium where members debate bills. The representatives chanted with protestors in the gallery with a bullhorn on Thursday of last week, just three days after three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.
"That's such an unprecedented occurrence," said Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Athens), who voted to expel all three members. "They showed a blatant disregard for the process and for decorum in the house. Now, that doesn't mean that that's unreconcilable."
Tensions ran high at the capitol since the school shooting. Protestors filled the state legislature demanding gun control legislation. The senate judiciary committee postponed all gun measures to next year after the shooting.
"The voices were not being heard and so they took it upon themselves," said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga).
The Nashville City Council and Shelby County Commission will need to appoint an interim representative to fill the seat, although nothing is stopping those bodies from re-appointing Jones and Pearson to their seats. That could happen as soon as next week.
The members would still have to run again in a special election, which could take place by the end of the year.
"They serve at the pleasure of the body," said Ben Rose, a lawyer based in Nashville. "In other words, they serve at the pleasure of the house. And specifically, in this instance, the pleasure of the speaker of the house."
Every single republican member of the state house of representatives from the Local 3 News coverage area voted to expel at least one member.
"On Thursday of last week, the voices of seven million Tennesseans represented by all legislators were hijacked by three individuals for the sole purpose of inciting chaos," Hamilton County Reps. Helton-Haynes (R-East Ridge), Vital (R-Harrison), Martin (R-Hamilton County), and Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) said in a joint statement. "Worst of all, their actions moved the focus from where it should be—and that is on the innocents who were murdered at Covenant and what we can do to make our children and all Tennesseans safer."
Representatives in our area called the protests and the votes a distraction, either way.
"It was an attempt to set a model throughout the nation that if you don't stay quote in line this is what will happen to you," said Hakeem.
"If you get to the point where it's just whoever yells the loudest, then truly Tennesseans aren't being represented," said Cochran.