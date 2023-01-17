Tennessee’s seat belt usage rate reached 90.49 percent in 2022, becoming the state’s third-highest annual usage rate.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced the results of its annual roadside observational survey to determine the state’s average seat belt usage rate. The survey returned a statewide usage rate of 90.49 percent, an increase of 0.4 percent compared to the 2021 survey result of 90.12 percent and Tennessee’s third-highest annual seat belt usage rate.
THSO Director Buddy Lewis stated, “Seat belts save lives. The purpose of this annual survey is to help the THSO and traffic safety partners identify the demographics and areas of the state most in need of support to increase seat belt usage. Our goal is to reach as many drivers as possible to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities across Tennessee.”
The survey was conducted by the University of Tennessee’s Center for Transportation Research during the spring of 2022 in accordance with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Uniform Criteria for State Observational Surveys of Seat Belt Use. Data was collected at 190 pre-identified roadway locations across Tennessee, observing almost 26,000 vehicle occupants including passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans, and SUVs.
The highest belt usage rate was observed among occupants in sport utility vehicles (96.0 percent), while the lowest belt usage rate was observed among occupants in pickup trucks (80.6 percent).
Female occupants were observed to have a higher usage rate (96.2 percent) than males (86.4 percent), while front-seat passengers were observed to have a higher usage rate (92.2 percent) than drivers (90.2 percent).
County-level usage rates exceeded 90 percent in 12 out of 16 counties included in the survey’s sample, with Shelby County’s average usage rate increasing by 10.7 percent over its observational survey result from 2021 (88.8%).
According to the CDC, people not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash. More than 3 out of 4 people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries.