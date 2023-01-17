The Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) has generated a record-breaking $134.7 million in the second quarter of this fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022).
This is an increase from the $121.3 million raised during the same period last fiscal year and brings the total amount raised for all TEL-funded programs to more than $6.7 billion since its inception.
Gross ticket revenues have totaled more than $27.1 billion, with players winning more than $18.5 billion in prizes and retailers receiving over $1.7 billion in commissions.
Rebecca Paul, President and CEO of TEL, expressed her gratitude for those who have contributed to this success: “We thank our Board of Directors, elected officials, retailers, players and a talented team of dedicated employees for their part in this record quarter."
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation is funded entirely by revenue from the sale of its products.