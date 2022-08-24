Tennessee House Republicans tweeted a response to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

House Republicans call the plan 'unfair' and says it does not fix larger issues after Biden posted his administration's plan to relieve student debt.

The White House announced it is extending the pause in student loan repayment for one last time this year.

The US Department of Education announced no payments will be required on federal student loans until January 2023.

