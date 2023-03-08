Another drag bill has passed the Tennessee House and is headed to Senate.
Lawmakers in the House approved a new bill that focuses on regulating adult cabaret performers, which includes those who perform in drag.
The bill mandates that these performers obtain a permit before engaging in paid performances. Additionally, the bill forbids public, private, or commercial establishments from permitting individuals under 18 to attend shows featuring adult cabaret entertainment.
The bill will now be sent to the Senate committee and is scheduled to appear on the agenda next week.