A 28-year-old Titans fan went into cardiac arrest after attending the game against Jacksonville on Saturday.
Alexis Prue is on life support and medically paralyzed in a Jacksonville, Florida hospital. Doctors said she does have brain damage, but her heart and blood levels are normal.
Alexis and her husband, sports reporter Andrew Prue, traveled from Myrtle Beach to cheer on the Titans against the Jaguars on Saturday night.
Andrew said his wife started feeling symptoms in the hotel room after the game on Saturday, and asked him to call 911.
The couple, who went viral last year, originally planned to stay at a hotel about 25 minutes away from the stadium, but at the last minute, they changed hotels.
As it turned out, the new hotel was located just 2 minutes away from the hospital, which allowed medical personnel to react quickly. During ambulance transport, Alexis went into cardiac arrest. Prue said his wife’s heart stopped beating for three minutes before she was able to be resuscitated.
Prue is asking for continued prayers for his wife. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Prue's family and friends to offer them support on the road to recovery.
Titans quarterback, Josh Dobbs, shared Andrew's tweet adding "Praying for all of you @AndrewJAPrue! We know that our God is a powerful healer; so we pray for a miraculous healing for Alexis today."
Praying for all of you @AndrewJAPrue! We know that our God is a powerful healer; so we pray for a miraculous healing for Alexis today.🙏🏽 https://t.co/Lw5nfYbvke— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) January 9, 2023