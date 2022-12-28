The University System of Georgia is banning the use of TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on computers and phones owned by any of its 26 universities and colleges. The system is following the lead of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who announced a ban on state government computers Thursday. Students, faculty and staff could still access the sites on their own computers and phones, or those owned by university-related foundations, under certain conditions. At least 20 public Georgia universities and four-year colleges appear to have TikTok accounts, although some have never posted. Congress is moving to ban TikTok from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill unveiled Tuesday.