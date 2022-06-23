These are the 15 Republican senators who voted to pass federal gun safety legislation

Fifteen Republican senators on Thursday joined Democrats in voting to pass a bill to address gun violence, advancing the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.
The measure will next go to the House of Representatives -- where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has promised to bring the legislation forward "first thing" -- before it can go to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.
The Republicans who voted in support of the measure are the same ones who had voted to break a filibuster earlier Thursday. Those GOP senators are:
- Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Senate minority leader
- Roy Blunt of Missouri
- Richard Burr of North Carolina
- Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia
- Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
- Susan Collins of Maine
- John Cornyn of Texas
- Joni Ernst of Iowa
- Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
- Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
- Rob Portman of Ohio
- Mitt Romney of Utah
- Thom Tillis of North Carolina
- Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
- Todd Young of Indiana
Of the 15, four -- Blunt, Burr, Portman and Toomey -- are retiring at the end of their terms.
