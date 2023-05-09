A yellow Labrador Retriever named Sage has joined the crew of the USS Gerald R. Ford as part of a pilot program aimed at helping sailors cope with stress during deployment.
Sage was raised and trained by Mutts With A Mission and is specifically trained to provide companionship and comfort to sailors.
She will be available for counseling sessions as well as during morale-boosting events.
"One of the positives of having Sage aboard the ship is her help in breaking down some barriers to utilizing mental, emotional, and spiritual resiliency resources," said Chaplain Genevieve Clark, Gerald R. Ford and Carrier Strike Group 12's Chaplain (Sage's primary handler). "Sailors are coming to more warrior toughness events and improving their morale through the vast network of resiliency resources the ship offers with Sage now present at these opportunities," said Clark.
This is the first time a U.S. Navy ship will have an expanded operational stress control canine throughout deployment, and it will serve as an opportunity to evaluate the program's effectiveness.