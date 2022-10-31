The White former police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, this year in Michigan will stand trial for the killing, according to a judge's memo posted Monday online.
Ex-officer Christopher Schurr faces a single charge of second-degree murder, state District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub said. He has pleaded not guilty.
Before reading his ruling, the judge detailed the April 4 incident in which the ex-Grand Rapids Police Department officer shot Lyoya in the back of the head during a struggle while trying to arrest him after a traffic stop.
Lyoya's final moments were captured in videos released to the public. His death, like those of other unarmed Black men at the hands of police, prompted protests, with demonstrators chanting, "Justice for Patrick."
Schurr was "justified in his use of force," his lawyer Mark Dodge has argued.
He was fired about two months after the encounter.
Lyoya had three outstanding warrants and a revoked driver's license at the time he fled the traffic stop.
