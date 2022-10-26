The Powerball jackpot is now the fifth-largest in its history. Here are the winning numbers

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing for an estimated $700 million were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with a Powerball of 24.
The prize is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest US lottery jackpot of all time, according to a Powerball news release.
There were 35 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner leading up to Wednesday's drawing, the release says.
But unfortunately for ticket buyers, the odds of winning the massive prize are just 1 in 292.2 million. The lucky winner can choose to either receive 30 payments over 29 years or a lump-sum payment, according to the news release.
The cash value of the prize will be around $335.7 million, according to Powerball.
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time was $1.586 billion in January 2016, per the release. The next-biggest jackpots were $768.4 million in 2019, $758.7 million in 2017, and $731.1 million in 2021.
