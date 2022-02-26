The Office

Most user agreements are mind-numbingly boring, but Peacock has a tasty reward in store for anyone who makes it through all the legal jargon.

The NBCUniversal streaming service has hidden a chili recipe in the terms of use that fans of the sitcom “The Office” will be particularly jazzed to find.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mckenziefloyd/video/7065836866108394798?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id7044930998282896902

In case you’re not familiar with the series, Brian Baumgartner’s character Kevin Malone talks about “Kevin’s Famous Chili,” a recipe that he likes to bring into the office once a year, in episode 26 of season 5.

This is actually the second time that Peacock has hidden a recipe in its user agreement. When the streaming service first launched in 2020, TODAY Food spotted a chocolate cake recipe in one of the document's subsections.