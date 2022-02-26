Most user agreements are mind-numbingly boring, but Peacock has a tasty reward in store for anyone who makes it through all the legal jargon.
The NBCUniversal streaming service has hidden a chili recipe in the terms of use that fans of the sitcom “The Office” will be particularly jazzed to find.
In case you’re not familiar with the series, Brian Baumgartner’s character Kevin Malone talks about “Kevin’s Famous Chili,” a recipe that he likes to bring into the office once a year, in episode 26 of season 5.
This is actually the second time that Peacock has hidden a recipe in its user agreement. When the streaming service first launched in 2020, TODAY Food spotted a chocolate cake recipe in one of the document's subsections.