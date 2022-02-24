CNN reporters and witnesses in cities across Ukraine have reported hearing explosions in the early hours of Thursday.
This morning, leaders from around the world are calling on Russia to stand down.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry said Russia's "invasion has begun," with reports of troops crossing the border from multiple directions, and explosions in multiple cities including the capital Kyiv.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced martial law across the country on Thursday, urging citizens to remain calm.
Earlier, he said he had tried to call Putin on Wednesday but was unsuccessful.
