The latest on the Uvalde school massacre investigation

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Fair
H 97°
L 68°
83°
Altamont
Sunny
H 97°
L 69°
87°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 95°
L 64°
82°
Benton
Fair
H 97°
L 68°
84°
Chatsworth
Fair
H 97°
L 68°
84°
Dalton
Sunny
H 96°
L 65°
83°
Dayton
Sunny
H 89°
L 63°
81°
Dunlap
Fair
H 97°
L 68°
84°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 95°
L 64°
82°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 89°
L 63°
81°
Summerville
Sunny
H 97°
L 65°
85°
Ringgold
Fair
H 97°
L 68°
84°
Trenton
Fair
H 97°
L 68°
84°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.