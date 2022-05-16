The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 82°
L 56°
81°
Altamont
Sunny
H 79°
L 53°
79°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 81°
L 54°
80°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 82°
L 56°
81°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 82°
L 56°
81°
Dalton
Sunny
H 83°
L 54°
82°
Dayton
Fair
H 73°
L 50°
73°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 82°
L 56°
81°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 81°
L 54°
80°
Pikeville
Fair
H 73°
L 50°
73°
Summerville
Sunny
H 86°
L 54°
85°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 82°
L 56°
81°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 82°
L 56°
81°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.