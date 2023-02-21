A teenage girl from Smyrna, Tennessee, was struck by a car in downtown St. Louis over the weekend, causing her to lose both legs due to the severity of her injuries.
According to St. Louis police, the incident occurred when a 2023 Audi Q5 drove through a yield sign and hit a Chevrolet Malibu, causing the Audi to collide with a parked car and hit the 16-year-old girl, who was walking nearby.
The teen was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, while police say the occupants of both cars sustained minor injuries.
The Audi driver, a 21-year-old male, was arrested and charged with several crimes, including second-degree assault and driving without a valid license.
It was discovered that he was going 20 mph over the speed limit and did not attempt to brake before the crash.
The victim was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament and will need to stay in a St. Louis hospital for four to five weeks before being transferred to a hospital closer to home.