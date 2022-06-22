Tennessee Republican leaders urge Gov. Bill Lee to stop the Tennessee Department of Health from distributing of COVID-19 vaccines to young children.
The Tennessee House Republicans want Gov. Lee to block the Department of Health from promoting, distributing, and recommending the vaccine for children under the age of 5 due to "lacks of transparency" from the FDA.
Yesterday, I was joined by @tnhousegop Leadership in requesting that @GovBillLee direct the @TNDeptofHealth to halt any distribution, promotion or recommendation of the Covid vaccine for children under 5.— Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) June 22, 2022
The letter we sent to the Governor is 👇🏻. pic.twitter.com/NWIc5PzqH9
The group believes the vaccine cannot be given to children who have never been at serious risk from death or hospitalization from COVID.
This letter follows the FDA's approval of COVID-19 vaccines for young children ranging from 6 months to 5 years old.