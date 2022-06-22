The FDA has authorized Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5. What should parents know?

Ilana Diener (right) holds her 3-year-old son during a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial on November 30, 2021.

 Emma H. Tobin/AP

Tennessee Republican leaders urge Gov. Bill Lee to stop the Tennessee Department of Health from distributing of  COVID-19 vaccines to young children.

The Tennessee House Republicans want Gov. Lee to block the Department of Health from promoting, distributing, and recommending the vaccine for children under the age of 5 due to "lacks of transparency" from the FDA.

The group believes the vaccine cannot be given to children who have never been at serious risk from death or hospitalization from COVID.

This letter follows the FDA's approval of COVID-19 vaccines for young children ranging from 6 months to 5 years old.