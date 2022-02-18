A Tennessee man and his son were arrested on Thursday for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
51-year-old Mark Waynick, and his 19-year-old son Jerry McKane Waynick, have both been charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses.
They were arrested in Charlotte, Tennessee, and made their initial appearances Thursday afternoon in the Middle District of Tennessee.
According to court documents, the Waynicks were among those interfering with law enforcement inside and outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Both were wearing tactical helmets, tactical vests, and tactical gloves with knuckle protectors. They joined other rioters in an effort to break the law enforcement perimeter on the West Front of the Capitol.
The United States Department of Justice's report states that at approximately 1:36 p.m., they rushed toward a line of police officers and pushed and reached toward the officers, before Jerry McKane Waynick attempted to grab an officer’s baton.
The report also says at approximately 1:40 p.m., Jerry McKane Waynick picked up a large barrier/cone and threw it at officers who were holding the riot line. By 2 p.m., both Waynicks had moved to the Upper West Terrace, where they joined other rioters in breaching and entering the Capitol.
They were inside the building for approximately 25 to 30 minutes, including in the Senate Wing, the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, and the House Wing.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.
Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Memphis Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Jerry McKane Waynick as #157 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.
In the 13 months since Jan. 6, more than 750 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 235 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
The charges contained in any criminal complaint or indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.