A tech billionaire and co-founder of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman, donated $699,600 to the joint fundraising committee supporting President Biden's re-election.
It was revealed that Hoffman had previously visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.
The donation coincided with a Wall Street Journal article reporting Hoffman's visit to the island in 2014, saying he had planned to return with Epstein later that year.
Hoffman has since expressed regret for his association with Epstein.
Hoffman's political donations and previous controversies have drawn attention in the past.
Little St. James, Epstein's island, was also visited by Prince Andrew and alleged to have hosted Bill Clinton, among other known figures.
The property was sold in 2023, four years after Epstein's death.