The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man from Sevierville.

Carl Palmer was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans, the TBI said.

Palmer has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

He may be driving a green Ford Taurus with a missing passenger side window and TN tags 036BGBH.

Palmer is 5'10" and weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

If you spot him, contact the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or the TBI at call 1-800-TBI-FIND.