Suspect arrested after an Albuquerque stabbing spree that left 11 people wounded

At least 11 people were stabbed Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico -- and police believe the same suspect was responsible for each attack.
"Officers are investigating 7 possible scenes -- stretching from Downtown to Central and Wyoming -- with reports of 11 stabbing victims," the Albuquerque Police Department tweeted Sunday evening.
Tobias Gutierrez, 43, was arrested in connection to the stabbings. He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.
A knife was found near Gutierrez at the time of his arrest and was later collected as evidence, said Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.
Gutierrez was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center overnight.
CNN has been unable to determine if Gutierrez has retained an attorney at this time.
Police said the stabbings were reported throughout the day Sunday, with incidents taking place across Albuquerque, including a homeless encampment, a gas station and an apartment complex, according to an incident report.
Witnesses told police they saw a man who looked like Gutierrez allegedly holding a knife and trying to stab and cut people.
No deaths have been reported, but two victims are in critical condition, Gallegos said. The Albuquerque Police Department has not identified a motive for the attacks.
Gutierrez is expected in court Tuesday, the New Mexico Public Defender's Office told CNN.
