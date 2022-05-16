Supreme Court sides with Ted Cruz, striking down cap on use of campaign funds to repay personal campaign loans

A view of the Supreme Court Building on May 3 in Washington. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on April 15 in a case involving the use of campaign funds to repay personal campaign loans.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in a case involving the use of campaign funds to repay personal campaign loans, dealing the latest blow to campaign finance regulations.

The court said that a federal cap on candidates using political contributions after the election to recoup personal loans made to their campaign was unconstitutional.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 6-3 decision. Justice Elena Kagan wrote the dissent for her liberal colleagues, Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

