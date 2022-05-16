Supreme Court sides with Ted Cruz, striking down cap on use of campaign funds to repay personal campaign loans

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in a case involving the use of campaign funds to repay personal campaign loans, dealing the latest blow to campaign finance regulations.
The court said that a federal cap on candidates using political contributions after the election to recoup personal loans made to their campaign was unconstitutional.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 6-3 decision. Justice Elena Kagan wrote the dissent for her liberal colleagues, Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
