The Supreme Court said on Thursday that two Republican leaders of North Carolina's legislature could step in to defend the state's voter ID law even though the state's attorney general, a Democrat, is already doing so.

The opinion will make it easier for other state government officials to intervene in some instances in lawsuits when the state government is divided.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

