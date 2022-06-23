The Supreme Court said on Thursday that two Republican leaders of North Carolina's legislature could step in to defend the state's voter ID law even though the state's attorney general, a Democrat, is already doing so.
The opinion will make it easier for other state government officials to intervene in some instances in lawsuits when the state government is divided.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
