Supreme Court denies GOP challenges to congressional maps in North Carolina and Pennsylvania

The Supreme Court on Monday night denied requests from Republicans challenging congressional maps in North Carolina and Pennsylvania that had been approved by other courts, in two rulings that could benefit Democrats in the midterm elections.
The North Carolina congressional map drawn by state judges would likely give Democrats at least another seat in Congress next year. The court -- over the noted dissents of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch -- turned away an emergency request from Republican legislators to use a different map that would be more favorable to their party.
For Pennsylvania, the court rejected an emergency request from a group of six Republican voters who wanted to freeze a ruling from the commonwealth's high court that allowed the maps to take effect and altered the general primary calendar. There were no noted dissents from the two-sentence order.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
