Subway unveils its first footlong cookie for National Cookie Day

Subway has unveiled its first-ever footlong cookie in honor of celebrating National Cookie Day.
Subway will celebrate National Cookie Day on December 4, 2022 by offering four new footlong cookies exclusively at Cookieway – a special pop-up restaurant that only serves its fan-favorite cookies.
Footlong cookies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis in exchange for a donation to the Subway Cares Foundation, a non-profit organization which provides grants to organizations around the world that align with its mission to provide youth greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance for university and vocational education, and growth and leadership opportunities.
For fans unable to make it to the pop-up Cookieway, Subway also announced its six and twelve-pack Cookie Bundles are now available at Subway restaurants across the country, as well as a special cookie deal.
Fans can take $2 off a footlong sub when adding a cookie to orders placed on the Subway app or Subway.com.
The offer is available exclusively to guests with a Subway account who have opted into email. New accounts must opt into email 72 hours in advance to receive the offer.