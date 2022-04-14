The man arrested after a roughly 30-hour manhunt in the shooting of 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn was denied bail at his initial court appearance Thursday, authorities said.
Frank James, 62, did not enter a plea on charges of violating a law that prohibits terrorist and violent attacks against mass transportation.
"In this case the defendant terrifyingly opened fire upon passengers on a crowded subway," prosecutor Sara Winik said, adding that the attack was "premeditated and carefully planned."
Defense attorneys told the federal judge they consented to James remaining in custody for now but may press again for bail later. The lawyers further asked for a psychiatric evaluation to determine James' medical needs, as well as magnesium pills to treat his leg cramps.
Wearing a khaki prison uniform and blue surgical mask, James spoke only once, to acknowledge he had seen the complaint.
"The defendant committed a premeditated mass shooting on the New York City subway system and then fled the scene, with a stockpile of ammunition and other dangerous items stowed in his storage unit. The defendant presents a severe and ongoing danger to the community, as well as a serious risk of flight, that no set of release conditions can mitigate," Breon Peace, US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, wrote in a letter to the judge before the hearing.
Mia Eisner-Grynberg, an attorney for James, did not answer reporters' questions outside the Brooklyn federal court but did caution against a rush to judgment.
"We are all still learning about what happened on that train," she said. "What we do know is this: Yesterday, Mr. James saw his photograph on the news. He called Crime Stoppers to help. He told them where he was. Initial press and police reports in cases like this one are often inaccurate. Mr. James is entitled to a fair trial, and we will ensure that he receives one."
James' appearance came two days after authorities say he boarded a train, set off two smoke grenades and opened fire on commuters during Tuesday morning rush hour. It's one of the most violent attacks in the history of New York's subway system.
Officials have not released a motive.
The shooting, which came as the train neared the 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, left at least 29 people with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to smoke inhalation. Five remained hospitalized Wednesday evening.
James was initially named a "person of interest" by New York police but was declared a suspect after investigators determined he purchased the gun left at the scene. Police launched a manhunt, which ended Wednesday afternoon when officers took him into custody in Manhattan's East Village.
"We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run," police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday.
Shortly before his arrest, James called Crime Stoppers to turn himself in, two law enforcement sources told CNN. Passersby saw James on the street and flagged down nearby police.
A witness who was installing cameras outside a hardware store alerted police told CNN he recognized James from police photos.
"When I saw his face, I recognized him like right away, but at the same time I feel kind of panic because he was carrying a backpack on his right-hand side. It was heavy," Francisco Puebla said. "When he passed by right next to us, he was just talking bad words, talking himself, and just continued walking right on the street."
Puebla added, "I took some action, and I went right, straight up to the police car and I tell the police officer that I just saw the man, the one who did the shooting in Brooklyn."
33 shots and no deaths
The shooting happened between the 59th Street station and 36th Street station just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect, a heavyset Black man wearing an orange reflective jacket, yellow hard hat and surgical mask, set off at least one smoke device and began shooting at people with a Glock pistol, according to a criminal complaint. Witnesses saw the suspect wearing a gas mask, the complaint states.
The gunman fired at least 33 times and struck 10 people, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
None of the injuries appears to be life-threatening, officials said.
Hourari Benkada, 27, who was shot in the back of the knee, said he'd gotten into the last car of the N train and sat next to a man with a duffel bag who appeared to be wearing a public transit vest. The man let off a "smoke bomb," he said, and passengers tried to flee as the man began shooting.
The smoke created panic as passengers fled to the end of the train, waiting for two minutes until the train arrived at the next station.
When it finally made it to the 36th Street station, passengers bolted from the train car and smoke spilled out of the doors, video shows. Others with bloody wounds stumbled to the platform, crying out for medical care.
Gun, U-Haul key and bank cards tied to James, complaint states
Evidence led investigators to pinpoint James as the shooter, police said.
Authorities found a bag containing a Glock handgun, a plastic container with gasoline, a torch, a U-Haul key and multiple bank cards, as well as another bag containing fireworks, the complaint states.
James bought the gun in Ohio in 2011, the bank cards had James' name on them and the U-Haul key was connected to a van James had rented in Philadelphia, according to the complaint.
Authorities also tracked the purchase of a gas mask to James through an eBay account, two officials said.
In addition, a neon construction jacket, which had been discarded on the subway platform, had a receipt for a storage unit in Philadelphia registered to James, the complaint states.
Federal prosecutors believe he visited the storage facility filled with ammunition and weapons the evening before the attack, according to court documents. A search of the unit revealed additional ammunition and "a threaded 9mm pistol barrel that allows for a silencer or suppressor to be attached."
According to the complaint, law enforcement also executed a search warrant at a Philadelphia apartment authorities believe James rented for 15 days beginning around March 28 and found "an empty magazine for a Glock handgun, a Taser, a high-capacity rifle magazine and a blue smoke canister."
The U-Haul van was recovered by police near the Kings Highway subway station that services the N line. Surveillance video from hours before the shooting shows an individual -- wearing a yellow hard hat, orange working jacket and carrying a backpack and rolling bag -- leaving the U-Haul van, the complaint states.
Video also shows some of James' movements after the shooting. After allegedly opening fire, James got off at the 36th Street station, boarded an R train across the platform and got off at the 25th Street station, the complaint states.
Less than an hour later, he was spotted boarding the subway at the 7th Avenue and 9th Street station, about 1.5 miles away, said Essig, the NYPD official.
What we know about James
James worked for Amazon for six months, until about a year ago, the company said. Asked whether James was terminated, Amazon said it didn't have further information to share.
James has nine prior arrests in New York between 1992 and 1998, including possession of burglary tools, criminal sex act and theft of service, Essig said. He also had three arrests in New Jersey in 1991, 1992 and 2007 for trespassing, larceny and disorderly conduct, Essig said.
However, James had no previous felony convictions so he was able to purchase a gun, Essig said.
James has also been linked to multiple YouTube videos -- including one uploaded Monday -- that included racist and misogynistic language and discussions of violence, mass shootings and mental health. In recent weeks, the videos documented his travel from his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the Northeast. In one, James said he was heading to the "danger zone."
The grievance-filled videos discuss people he believed had maligned him, in addition to broad societal and racial groups he appeared to hate.
"I've been through a lot of s**t, where I can say I wanted to kill people," he said in the video uploaded Monday. "I wanted to watch people die right in front of my f**king face immediately. But I thought about the fact that, hey man, I don't want to go to no f**king prison."
In one video posted in February, he criticized a plan by New York Mayor Eric Adams' administration to address safety and homelessness in the subway system, in part through an expanded presence of mental health personnel, saying the effort was "doomed to fail." He described his own negative experience with city health workers during a "crisis of mental health back in the '90s, '80s and '70s."
