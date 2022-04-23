A Florida bride and a caterer have been arrested on charges of serving food containing marijuana to unsuspecting guests at a February wedding, according to officials.
The bride, 42, and the caterer, 31, were arrested this week on charges of violations of an anti-tampering law and delivery of cannabis, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department and court records.
Some people felt so ill that they went to the hospital, where they tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Guests reported feeling heavily drugged and said they had not been warned, according to a detective’s affidavit. One guest said he had trouble operating a cellphone, and another thought she might die, the sheriff’s detective wrote.
One guest the next day told an investigator that on the day of the wedding, she felt stoned and asked the bride whether cannabis was in the food and that the bride said “yes” and smiled, according to the affidavit.
While the bride and caterer were arrested on the charges this week, a charging decision is still under consideration by the state prosecutor’s office, a spokesperson for the state attorney’s office said Friday.
A lawyer for the caterer listed in court records did not reply to a request for comment Thursday night. An attorney for the bride declined to comment to NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando.
Longwood is a city about 12 miles northeast of Orlando.