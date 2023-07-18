Student loans
The 39-billion dollar plan from the Biden administration for student loan forgiveness shows the number of people affected and the amounts.

The U.S. Department of Education has begun to notify the 804,000 borrowers of their eligibility for automatic loan relief.

Borrowers are eligible for forgiveness if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months depending on their loan type and IDR plan.

Below is a breakdown of the number of borrowers by state, and the amount of debt eligible for relief.

Borrowers Approved for IDR Discharge under the Account Adjustment by Location

State

Borrower Count

Debt Eligible for Discharge (in millions)

Alabama

12,720

$553.90

Alaska

970

$51.40

Arizona

20,530

$1,030.40

Arkansas

6,940

$342.60

California

61,890

$2,958.80

Colorado

15,010

$805.40

Connecticut

7,230

$309.90

Delaware

2,430

$113.10

District of Columbia

2,230

$130.20

Florida

56,930

$3,036.80

Georgia

38,590

$2,130.40

Hawaii

1,690

$90.20

Idaho

5,720

$252.90

Illinois

28,450

$1,316.00

Indiana

19,470

$932.80

Iowa

10,730

$465.10

Kansas

8,410

$424.50

Kentucky

11,180

$447.70

Louisiana

15,190

$824.70

Maine

4,790

$212.50

Maryland

16,750

$918.30

Massachusetts

12,530

$592.00

Michigan

26,980

$1,267.30

Minnesota

13,610

$645.20

Mississippi

9,480

$450.90

Missouri

18,800

$956.80

Montana

3,700

$185.20

Nebraska

5,700

$268.90

Nevada

6,820

$330.00

New Hampshire

3,090

$143.80

New Jersey

17,290

$788.00

New Mexico

5,410

$260.30

New York

42,070

$1,924.10

North Carolina

24,870

$1,135.10

North Dakota

2,110

$100.60

Ohio

37,070

$1,736.90

Oklahoma

11,530

$548.40

Oregon

11,780

$572.80

Pennsylvania

29,840

$1,343.50

Rhode Island

2,580

$109.70

South Carolina

16,330

$855.20

South Dakota

3,030

$147.40

Tennessee

16,970

$867.90

Texas

63,730

$3,091.80

Utah

3,940

$212.00

Vermont

1,930

$95.80

Virginia

21,560

$1,042.50

Washington

16,310

$777.10

West Virginia

4,950

$196.20

Wisconsin

12,220

$576.10

Wyoming

1,230

$61.50

All Other Locations

8,710

$350.30

TOTAL

803,990

$38,980.90

Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department has approved more than $116 billion in student loan forgiveness for more than 3.4 million borrowers.

