The 39-billion dollar plan from the Biden administration for student loan forgiveness shows the number of people affected and the amounts.
The U.S. Department of Education has begun to notify the 804,000 borrowers of their eligibility for automatic loan relief.
Borrowers are eligible for forgiveness if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months depending on their loan type and IDR plan.
Below is a breakdown of the number of borrowers by state, and the amount of debt eligible for relief.
Borrowers Approved for IDR Discharge under the Account Adjustment by Location
State
Borrower Count
Debt Eligible for Discharge (in millions)
Alabama
12,720
$553.90
Alaska
970
$51.40
Arizona
20,530
$1,030.40
Arkansas
6,940
$342.60
California
61,890
$2,958.80
Colorado
15,010
$805.40
Connecticut
7,230
$309.90
Delaware
2,430
$113.10
District of Columbia
2,230
$130.20
Florida
56,930
$3,036.80
Georgia
38,590
$2,130.40
Hawaii
1,690
$90.20
Idaho
5,720
$252.90
Illinois
28,450
$1,316.00
Indiana
19,470
$932.80
Iowa
10,730
$465.10
Kansas
8,410
$424.50
Kentucky
11,180
$447.70
Louisiana
15,190
$824.70
Maine
4,790
$212.50
Maryland
16,750
$918.30
Massachusetts
12,530
$592.00
Michigan
26,980
$1,267.30
Minnesota
13,610
$645.20
Mississippi
9,480
$450.90
Missouri
18,800
$956.80
Montana
3,700
$185.20
Nebraska
5,700
$268.90
Nevada
6,820
$330.00
New Hampshire
3,090
$143.80
New Jersey
17,290
$788.00
New Mexico
5,410
$260.30
New York
42,070
$1,924.10
North Carolina
24,870
$1,135.10
North Dakota
2,110
$100.60
Ohio
37,070
$1,736.90
Oklahoma
11,530
$548.40
Oregon
11,780
$572.80
Pennsylvania
29,840
$1,343.50
Rhode Island
2,580
$109.70
South Carolina
16,330
$855.20
South Dakota
3,030
$147.40
Tennessee
16,970
$867.90
Texas
63,730
$3,091.80
Utah
3,940
$212.00
Vermont
1,930
$95.80
Virginia
21,560
$1,042.50
Washington
16,310
$777.10
West Virginia
4,950
$196.20
Wisconsin
12,220
$576.10
Wyoming
1,230
$61.50
All Other Locations
8,710
$350.30
TOTAL
803,990
$38,980.90
Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department has approved more than $116 billion in student loan forgiveness for more than 3.4 million borrowers.