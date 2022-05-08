There is speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine on Monday, which a symbolic day for Russia.
May 9 is known as "Victory Day" and commemorates the country's defeat of the Nazis in 1945.
Western officials have long believed that Putin would leverage the symbolic significance and propaganda value of the day to announce either a military achievement in Ukraine, a major escalation of hostilities -- or both.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and since then, Putin has insisted that his troops are carrying out a "special military operation" instead of a war.