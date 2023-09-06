WASHINGTON — The special counsel appointed to oversee the federal investigation into the president's son, Hunter Biden, intends to seek a grand jury indictment of the president’s son before the end of September, his office said Wednesday in a new filing.
“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.
Hunter Biden's lawyer didn't immediately return a request for comment.