The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the federal government can continue to detain certain immigrants in removal proceedings without giving them a bond hearing after six months, in case where the Biden administration has prevailed over the immigration activists who opposed the government in the case.
The court reversed a lower court's ruling that held that the man at the center of a case -- Antonio Arteaga-Martinez -- could get a bond hearing because he had been detained for more than six months. Arteaga-Martinez received the bond hearing and obtained release.
The court's decision was based solely on the relevant federal statute, and ducked whether such hearings might be required by the Constitution -- a question the challengers had not preserved below and that could still come up in another case.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
