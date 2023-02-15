Shelter-in-place order reinstated following hazardous spill on I-10 in Tucson

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reinstated a shelter-in-place order for a one-mile perimeter around a crash involving a commercial tractor truck hauling liquid nitric acid which resulted in a hazardous spill along Interstate 10 in Tucson.
The crash led to evacuation orders which were lifted Tuesday night, but reinstated Wednesday morning, authorities said.
"While crews were attempting to remove the load from the commercial vehicle, gassing occurred," DPS said in a news release.
Interstate 10 remains closed in both directions between Kolb and Rita roads in Tucson, according to DPS.
"Unified Command advises anyone within the one-mile perimeter to turn off heaters and/or air conditioning systems that bring in outside air," the news release said. "The public should avoid the area and motorists should seek an alternate route."
DPS did not indicate when the shelter-in-place would be lifted.
The driver of the truck died in the crash, the department said, without identifying the person publicly.
Nitric acid is a colorless liquid, has yellow or red fumes and acrid odor, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to it can cause irritation to the eyes, skin and mucous membranes.
