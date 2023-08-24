(CNN) — More than half a million homes and businesses are without power in parts of Michigan and Ohio overnight into Friday as a forceful round of severe thunderstorms has brought heavy rains, strong winds and at least one confirmed tornado to the region.
The storms marched from southern Michigan into Ohio overnight, threatening powerful wind gusts of up to 85 mph, hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter and possible tornadoes. Northern portions of Ohio are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. ET Friday.
A large and “extremely dangerous” tornado was confirmed near Williamston, Michigan, and the nearby town of Fowlerville at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Offices in Detroit and Grand Rapids.
Storm conditions caused several vehicles on nearby Interstate 96 to overturn Thursday night – reportedly pinning some drivers inside their vehicles, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez told CNN. Details on injuries were not provided.
The damage was reported in Ingham County, where officials urged residents to shelter indoors and said emergency crews are working to clear downed trees and power lines.
Nearly 400,000 people are without power in southern Michigan and more than 200,000 were in the dark in northern Ohio overnight, according to tracker PowerOutage.us.
A powerful gust of 70 mph was reported in Detroit Thursday night.
The storms come on the heels of an earlier round of heavy rainfall that wrapped up in southern Michigan and northern Ohio Thursday morning, bringing 7 to 8 inches in some places.
The earlier downpours halted incoming flights at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Thursday and overnight flooding prompted closures of roadways. About 18% of flights originating at the airport were canceled on Thursday, though the roadways were reopened later in the day.
