Several structures damaged by fast-moving fire near Albuquerque, New Mexico, official says

Several structures have been damaged or destroyed in a fast-moving fire south of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp said Monday.
Fire officials say the blaze is now about 300 acres and evacuations will continue overnight.
In an earlier interview with CNN, Propp said the fire, which is zero percent contained, was affecting a "few thousand people in five different neighborhoods."
According to Propp, winds were in excess of 50 mph, which he said may cause the fire to affect additional people and neighborhoods.
"Multiple structures are threatened," he said.
The Valencia County Fire Department announced in a statement that residents who live in the area of Blue Sky, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Roads should evacuate immediately due to fire danger.
"Valencia County Fire Department and multiple agencies are responding to the Bosque north of Rio Communities," the statement said. "Stay clear of the area."
