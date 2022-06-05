A bustling entertainment district turned into a scene of carnage when multiple shooters opened fire in the South Street area of Philadelphia, police said.
featured
'Several active shooters' in a popular Philadelphia area leave 3 people dead and 11 others wounded
- (CNN)
-
- Updated
At least three people were killed and 11 others hit by gunfire Saturday night, said Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.
Officers patrolling the South Street area heard gunfire shortly before midnight and observed "several active shooters shooting into the crowd," Pace said.
One officer was "within about 10 to 15 yards" of one of the shooters and fired at the suspect, Pace said. "We're uncertain whether he was struck or not, but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee."
Two handguns were recovered at the scene, including one with an extended magazine, Pace said. But as of early Sunday, no arrests had been made.
The identities of the two men and one woman killed have not been released.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: 3 dead, 14 injured in McCallie Avenue shooting Sunday
-
UPDATE: Vigil to be held for 4 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash early Saturday morning in Marion County
-
A restaurant and hotel pool both fail their inspection after issues in bathrooms
-
UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested, suspect in weekend shooting that injured six
-
Scattered storms possible Thursday afternoon
-
South Pittsburg community honors lives of four people who died Saturday morning
-
Recall issued for Abbott baby formula product sold at Food City stores amid ongoing shortage