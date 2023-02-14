Shortly after Loretta Lynn passed away in early October 2022, a Change.org petition was started by a fan of hers to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in her honor.
The petition has since gained over 19,000 signatures, prompting Senator Robin Webb (D-18th District) to draft a bill to make the name change.
Peggy Lynn, Loretta's daughter, posted a video to social media asking for support of the name change, and expressed her surprise at the amount of support it has received.
Here is the link to the Change.org petition: https://lorettalynn.com/petition-rename-paintsville-state-park-in-honor-of-loretta-lynn/