Dorel Juvenile Group, Inc. (USA) has decided all models of Safety 1st onBoard 35 SecureTech and Maxi-Cosi Coral XP, Mico XP, Mico XP Max, and Mico Luxe+ rear-facing infant car seats and Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat Base with self-retracting lower anchor systems fail to conform to requirements.
The recall states that consumers may continue safely using these car seats with the base installed using the vehicle belt or with carrier shell-only installation using the vehicle belt, consistent with the existing instruction booklet and labels.
The listed car seat/base models are affected for all dates of manufacture ranging from May 1, 2020, to February 28, 2023.
IC313 MAXI COSI CORAL XP CAR SEAT
IC335 MAXI COSI INFANT CAR SEAT BASE
IC336 MAXI COSI MICO XP MAX INFANT CARSEAT
IC337 MAXI COSI MICO XP MAX INFANT CARSEAT
IC338 MAXI COSI MICO XP MAX INFANT CARSEAT
IC351 SAFETY 1ST ONBOARD 35 SECURETECH CARSEAT
IC370 MAXI COSI MICO LUXE + INFANT CAR SEAT
IC372 SAFETY 1ST SECURETECH INFANT CAR SEAT BASE
Some recalled models were purchased at retailers together with a stroller as part of a Travel System.
TR416 MAXI COSI GIA XP TRAVEL SYSTEM W/MICO XP
TR427 MAXI COSI ZELIA 2 MAX TRAVEL SYSTEM MXP
TR428 MAXI COSI TAYLA TRAVEL SYSTEM W/MICO XP
TR430 MAXI COSI ADORRA TRAVEL SYSTEM W/MICO XP
TR433 MAXI COSI TAYLA XP TRAVEL SYS W/CORAL XP
TR434 MAXI COSI MARA XT TRAVEL SYS W/ CORAL XP
A free replacement base will be sent directly to you when available.
Further details regarding models impacted and how to register for a replacement base can be found here.