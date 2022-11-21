See who won at the American Music Awards

The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The show, produced by dick clark productions and ABC, was hosted by Wayne Brady.
The star-studded event celebrated the year's best music and performances, as voted on by fans.
Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny topped the list of nominees this year with the most nods, earning eight, including his first-ever for artist of the year. He ended up taking home two awards -- for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album, for "Un Verano Sin Ti."
The night belonged to Taylor Swift, however, who won in all six categories for which she was nominated, including artist of the year, the night's top honor. The wins cemented Swift as the most decorated artist in AMAs history, with 40 career wins.
Performers who took the AMA stage included Pink, who opened the show, as well as Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and others.
Lionel Richie, a 17-time AMA winner, was honored with the Icon Award for his career contributions to the music industry. Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and other artists gave a heartfelt tribute performance for Richie.
The show announced some of the winners prior to the broadcast.
Elton John took home his first AMA win since 1988 for best collaboration with Dua Lipa, becoming the longest-recognized artist in the awards show's history. (He was first nominated for an AMA in 1974.)
Below is the list of winners.
Artist of the year
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift *WINNER
- The Weeknd
New artist of the year
- Dove Cameron *WINNER
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
- Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix" *WINNER
- Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U"
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. "Industry Baby"
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Favorite male pop artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles *WINNER
- The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favorite pop duo or group
- BTS *WINNER
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
Favorite pop album
- Adele, "30"
- Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"
- Beyoncé, "Renaissance"
- Harry Styles, "Harry's House"
- Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)" *WINNER
- The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"
Favorite pop song
- Adele, "Easy on Me"
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
- Harry Styles, "As It Was" *WINNER
- Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Favorite music video
- Adele, "Easy on Me"
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
- Harry Styles, "As It Was"
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
- Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" *WINNER
Favorite male country artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen *WINNER
- Walker Hayes
Favorite female country artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favorite country group or duo
- Dan & Shay *WINNER
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite male hip-hop artist
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
Favorite female hip-hop artist
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj *WINNER
Favorite hip-hop song
- Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U" *WINNER
- Jack Harlow, "First Class"
- Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
- Latto, "Big Energy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Favorite male R&B artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown *WINNER
- GIVĒON
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist
- Beyoncé *WINNER
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Favorite rock artist
- Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
Favorite rock song
- Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
- Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"h
- Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
- Måneskin, "Beggin'" *WINNER
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
Favorite male Latin artist
- Bad Bunny *WINNER
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite female Latin artist
- Anitta *WINNER
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- TEMS
- Wizkid *WINNER
Favorite K-pop artist
- BLACKPINK
- BTS *WINNER
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twice
Other non-televised winners
Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello
Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann
Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY
Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite touring artist: Coldplay
Favorite country album: Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"
Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"
Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé "Renaissance"
Favorite rock album: Ghost "Impera"
Favorite soundtrack: "ELVIS"
Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen "Wasted On You"
Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas"
