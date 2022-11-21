See who won at the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, seen here at the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday night in Los Angeles, was a big winner at the event.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The show, produced by dick clark productions and ABC, was hosted by Wayne Brady.

The star-studded event celebrated the year's best music and performances, as voted on by fans.

Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny topped the list of nominees this year with the most nods, earning eight, including his first-ever for artist of the year. He ended up taking home two awards -- for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album, for "Un Verano Sin Ti."

The night belonged to Taylor Swift, however, who won in all six categories for which she was nominated, including artist of the year, the night's top honor. The wins cemented Swift as the most decorated artist in AMAs history, with 40 career wins.

Performers who took the AMA stage included Pink, who opened the show, as well as Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and others.

Lionel Richie, a 17-time AMA winner, was honored with the Icon Award for his career contributions to the music industry. Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and other artists gave a heartfelt tribute performance for Richie.

The show announced some of the winners prior to the broadcast.

Elton John took home his first AMA win since 1988 for best collaboration with Dua Lipa, becoming the longest-recognized artist in the awards show's history. (He was first nominated for an AMA in 1974.)

Below is the list of winners.

Artist of the year

  • Adele
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift *WINNER
  • The Weeknd

  • New artist of the year

  • Dove Cameron *WINNER
  • GAYLE
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix" *WINNER
  • Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. "Industry Baby"
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Favorite male pop artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles *WINNER
  • The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite pop duo or group

  • BTS *WINNER
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

  • Adele, "30"
  • Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"
  • Beyoncé, "Renaissance"
  • Harry Styles, "Harry's House"
  • Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)" *WINNER
  • The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

Favorite pop song

  • Adele, "Easy on Me"
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
  • Harry Styles, "As It Was" *WINNER
  • Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Favorite music video

  • Adele, "Easy on Me"
  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
  • Harry Styles, "As It Was"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
  • Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" *WINNER

Favorite male country artist

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen *WINNER
  • Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite country group or duo

  • Dan & Shay *WINNER
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

Favorite male hip-hop artist

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
  • Lil Baby
  • Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

  • Cardi B
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Favorite hip-hop song

  • Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U" *WINNER
  • Jack Harlow, "First Class"
  • Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
  • Latto, "Big Energy"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

Favorite male R&B artist

  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Chris Brown *WINNER
  • GIVĒON
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

  • Beyoncé *WINNER
  • Doja Cat
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Favorite rock artist

  • Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

  • Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
  • Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"h
  • Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
  • Måneskin, "Beggin'" *WINNER
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

Favorite male Latin artist

  • Bad Bunny *WINNER
  • Farruko
  • J Balvin
  • Jhayco
  • Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

  • Anitta *WINNER
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • TEMS
  • Wizkid *WINNER

Favorite K-pop artist

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS *WINNER
  • Seventeen
  • Tomorrow X Together
  • Twice

Other non-televised winners

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite touring artist: Coldplay

Favorite country album: Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé "Renaissance"

Favorite rock album: Ghost "Impera"

Favorite soundtrack: "ELVIS"

Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen "Wasted On You"

Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas"

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.