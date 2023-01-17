On Friday, the Dalton Police Department arrested Kyera Deshae Betton, 21, on charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the March 2022 shooting death of Kenneth Ray Townsend. The incident occurred at Mr. Townsend's apartment at 801 Selvidge Street in the early morning hours of March 31, 2022.
Gabriel Mekel Adams was arrested last April for his role in the shooting and charged with two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and one count of aggravated assault (gun). After further investigation, Betton was also charged with the same counts.
Betton was taken into custody without incident at the Dalton Police Services Center.