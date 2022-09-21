With Category 4 Hurricane Fiona poised to sideswipe Bermuda later this week, people in the storm's deadly wake still faced days without basic utilities Wednesday -- including much of Puerto Rico, where most were left without power and running water.
Only about 380,000 of Puerto Rico's 1.5 million utility customers had power by Wednesday morning, the government said. And about half of the island's customers still were without running water, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said.
Water is the top concern for residents like Carlos Vega, whose town of Cayey in the mountains of east-central Puerto Rico faced not only utility outages but also partially collapsed roads -- an effect of the major flooding and more than 2 feet of rain that parts of Puerto Rico experienced.
"(Being without) power ... we can face that and we can deal with that. The biggest concern is with our water. Can't live without water," Vega told CNN on Tuesday.
Fiona killed at least five people in the Caribbean as it tore through the region last weekend and into this week, including one in Guadeloupe, two in Puerto Rico, and two in the Dominican Republic.
Fiona also whipped parts of the Turks and Caicos islands on Tuesday with sustained winds of almost 125 mph, officials said. That left many areas without power, including on Grand Turk, South Caicos, Salt Cay, North Caicos and Middle Caicos, Deputy Gov. Anya Williams said.
No deaths or serious injuries had been reported in Turks and Caicos as of Tuesday evening, Williams said.
Fiona's flooding especially left critical infrastructure damage in Puerto Rico and then the Dominican Republic, which the storm crossed Monday. Nearly 2 million utility customers in the Dominican Republic were without water service as of Tuesday, according to Maj. Gen. Juan Méndez García, director of the country's emergency operations center.
The power outages come as Puerto Rico faces stifling heat. Heat indices -- what the air feels like when combining temperature and humidity -- of 105 to 109 degrees are expected Wednesday in north-central, northwestern and western portions of the island, the National Weather Service said.
The landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday came nearly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, leaving thousands dead and cutting power to and water service to more than 1 million people for what would become months.
Storm presses north and could threaten Bermuda and Atlantic Canada
Fiona, after its center passed the Turks and Caicos as a Category 3 storm, strengthened to Category 4 -- sustained winds of at least 130 mph -- early Wednesday over the Atlantic.
Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, it was centered about 700 miles southwest of Bermuda, heading north with sustained winds of 130 mph, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
Fiona is expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday or early Friday, still as a Category 4 storm, the hurricane center said.
Fiona's powerful center is currently expected to pass west of Bermuda, sparing the British island territory its worst winds, forecasters said. But sustained winds of at least tropical-storm force -- 39 to 73 mph -- are expected to reach Bermuda by late Thursday or early Friday, the center said.
The US State Department issued a travel advisory Tuesday urging US citizens to reconsider travel to Bermuda due to the storm's potential impact. The department also authorized family members of US government personnel to leave the island in anticipation of the storm.
Though the storm isn't expected to track near the US East Coast, it could generate onshore waves of 8-10 feet there over the weekend, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said Wednesday.
"It's not a good weekend to go to the shore and get in the water -- it's time to stay out of the water," Myers said of the East Coast.
Fiona is expected to affect portions of Atlantic Canada as a powerful hurricane-force cyclone late Friday and Saturday. High winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall could produce significant impacts there.
The storm has strengthened over the past few days -- it made landfall in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 hurricane before battering both with outer bands as it moved over water and toward the Turks and Caicos as a storm in Categories 2 and 3.
Fiona leaves millions without power and running water
Many in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are still grappling with the Fiona's aftermath and will likely face a prolonged relief and recovery process.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi expects "a large portion of the population" will have power restored by late Wednesday, with the exception of the island's southern region, which has suffered the most severe damage, he said Tuesday.
In the Dominican Republic, more than 600 homes have been destroyed and 12 communities cut off from aid due to the storm, said García, the nation's emergency operations center director. At least 23 roads and 18 bridges suffered damage, he said.
The storm is a catastrophic blow to Puerto Rico, which was still recovering in some areas from when Hurricane Maria ripped through the island in 2017, inflicting widespread infrastructure damage and destroying homes.
The damage caused by Fiona is "devastating" and "catastrophic" in the island's center, south and southeast regions, Pierluisi said. But the full scope of the damage has yet to emerge, the governor said, adding that he and officials have been surveying the island to get a fuller picture.
Across Puerto Rico, more than 1,200 people were housed in dozens of shelters on Tuesday, according to the governor.
Emergency crews are struggling against mudslides and flood conditions, which are blocking access to parts of the power grid as well as highly impacted and remote areas which need supplies, a CNN crew there reported.
About 200 families were stranded in the Barros sector of the island because a bridge had been destroyed, according to the governor.
Criswell, the FEMA administrator, went to Puerto Rico on Tuesday to assess the damage and determine what additional federal assistance is needed, according to a news release.
"We're sending hundreds of additional personnel in the next few days to place staff in each of the affected communities to supplement our already vast footprint," Criswell said in a statement.
Signs of immediate recovery are emerging, however, as public service workers are expected to return to work Wednesday, if they can do so safely, Pierluisi said. Public ground transportation is also expected to resume in some urban areas Wednesday, officials said.
Schools are also being inspected to determine when students may return safely, a process the governor said will likely be "gradual."
