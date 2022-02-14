TOPSHOT - A photo taken on May 13, 2019 shows a view of the moon in Cannes, southern France. - The Moon is steadily shrinking, causing wrinkling on its surface and quakes, according to an analysis of imagery captured by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) published Monday May 13, 2019. (Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP) (Photo credit should read LAURENT EMMANUEL/AFP via Getty Images)